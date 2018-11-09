Military mother surprises son at Sterling Heights elementary school

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - An elementary school in Macomb County pulled off a reunion between children and their mother, who returned home early from military service.

Hope Morphew is a member of the Air Force and has been deployed in the South Pacific for six weeks. She missed her son's birthday, but made up for it in a big way at Harvey Elementary School.

Nate Morphew sat with all the other second-graders, but his mind was elsewhere. His birthday was Thursday and his mom couldn't be there. He put on a brave face during the school assembly, honoring students who've made positive decisions. Nate was a last-minute addition.

The principal called Nate up, who expected to be given a certificate, but was surprised with his mother.

"I miss my kids more than anything," Morphew said.

Still clutching his certificate, Nate said he really wanted his mom to be there on his birthday.

Laurie Pritchard, the school principal, helped make the reunion happen. She said Morphew emailed her with the idea and the assembly had already been planned.

"She told me that this deployment was particularly challenging because he's older and knows what's going on," Pritchard said. "I wanted to help her make this special for him."

Morphew served for 24 years and been deployed around the world, but she had one last trick up her camouflaged sleeve.

"I'm not doing active duty," Morphew said. "I decided to retire."

The Morphew family is planning a big birthday party for Nate on Saturday with his mom, dad, little sister and all his friends from school.



