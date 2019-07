Zoo director Cynthia Wagner says a male Alaskan moose named Meeko died Wednesday after beginning treatment for cancer.

LANSING, Mich. - A moose has died at Lansing's Potter Park Zoo for the second time in little more than a year.

Zoo director Cynthia Wagner says a male Alaskan moose named Meeko died Wednesday after beginning treatment for cancer.

Meeko was rescued after being orphaned in Alaska and was brought to the Lansing zoo in 2014. A female moose named Willow died in May 2018 after suddenly becoming ill.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.