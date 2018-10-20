More than 30 fetus remains removed from Perry Funeral Home in Detroit

DETROIT - More than 30 fetus remains have been removed from Perry Funeral Home on Trumbell Avenue in Detroit, according to police.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig held a news conference Friday afternoon to announce the investigation into allegations of criminal behavior at the funeral home.

"Heinous conditions and negligent conduct" prompted the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) to suspend the mortuary science licenses of Perry Funeral Home and its director Gary Deak, according to a news release from LARA.

LARA said that it found three unrefrigerated boxes containing the remains of approximately 36 deceased bodies of fetuses or infants. Officials also located a deep freezer containing an unknown number of deceased bodies. Some of the dates of death go back to 2015.

The funeral home did not certify and file death certificates for the dead bodies of the fetuses and infants within 72 hours of death. The failure to properly supervise the final disposition of a dead human body after agreeing to provide the services within 60 days of receiving the body is a criminal violation, according to LARA.

The funeral home allegedly embalmed the dead bodies of the fetuses and infants without first being given permission to do so by a relative of the deceased. LARA has an open investigation into the Perry Funeral Home and said it notified the Michigan Attorney General's office and Detroit police.

Jermont Terry was at the Perry Funeral Home Friday night and shared a live update to the Local 4 Facebook page. That video is embedded below, and also available HERE.

Task force assembled

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies have set up a task force to investigate the mishandling of infant remains by at least two Metro Detroit funeral homes.

READ: Detroit police investigating Perry Funeral Home for alleged criminal behavior

Detroit police have an ongoing criminal investigation into the Cantrell Funeral Home where the remains of 11 infants and the cremains of four people were found.

Cantrell Funeral Home had its license suspended in April for mishandling bodies. In August, a tipster told the state they would find more remains in the building. Last week, a tip directed inspectors to exactly where those bodies were hidden.

READ:

MORE: Help us investigate Cantrell Funeral Home

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.