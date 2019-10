Botulism has been linked to more than 80,000 bird deaths around the Great Lakes since 1999. Photo: Courtesy of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

EMPIRE, Mich. - More than two dozen common loons have been found dead at a beach in northern Michigan.

Good Harbor Bay beach is at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Leelanau County. Officials believe the birds were likely killed by type E botulism and washed ashore.

Botulism has been linked to more than 80,000 bird deaths around the Great Lakes since 1999.



