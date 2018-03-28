Mother charged with second-degree child abuse after 2 young kids found alone in Detroit motel

Two toddlers were found alone in a motel room in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A mother was charged Wednesday after her two young children who were found alone at Cranbrook Motel on the Lodge Freeway service drive near 8 Mile Road.

Michele Penick, 24, was charged with two counts of second-abuse child abuse. She was taken into custody before 5 p.m.

Sources said a man was walking through the parking lot of the motel, heard some people arguing and then heard shots fired. He was hit by gunfire. Police said he is going to survive.

During the shooting investigation, police found a bullet hole in one of the motel room’s windows. They then found two children -- a 1-year-old girl and a 7-month-old boy -- inside the room alone.

The children were given to the biological father of the 1-year-old girl. He is not the boy's father, but he will care for them both, police said.

Meanwhile, it's unclear what happened at the motel. Police are working to figure out who fired gunshots and why.

Penick is expected to be arraigned Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

