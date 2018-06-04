Mother of man wanted in connection to deadly Detroit shooting: Turn yourself in

DETROIT - The mother of a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting Sunday morning in Detroit is making a plea for him to turn himself into police.

Police are seeking Lenell James Kirby, 28, in connection with a shooting that killed a 28-year-old woman and has left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition.

Kirby is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Lenell Kirby (WDIV)

Police said the women were in the 18000 block of Grandville Avenue when they were shot at 3:14 a.m. Tyiela Autrey, 28, was shot in the eye and died at a hospital, police said. Kierra Autrey, 22, and Tyiela's niece, was shot in the head and is in critical condition at a hospital.

Kierra Autrey and Tyiela Autrey (WDIV)

Family members say 28-year-old Tyiela Autrey had just started dating Kirby a few months ago.

"She was excited about the new relationship and liked him," said Mary Autrey, aunt to both victims.

The family says Kirby became jealous and controlling and Tyiela wanted to break up. The couple lived with Tyiela’s niece, 22-year-old Kiera Autrey.

The two women were together early Sunday morning when Kirby allegedly showed up at the home armed with a weapon.

"She witnessed everything," said Autrey.

Kiera watched as her aunt was gunned down and called her mother, hysterical.

"She said I’ve been shot come and get me, and then five more shots went off," said Autrey.

Kiera, who had served in the Army for two years, was rushed to Saini-Grace hospital on the west side.

Kirby took off in a black equinox and led police on a brief chase. Detroit police are warning the public to consider him armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Kirby's whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

