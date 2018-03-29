Mother, teenager charged after 5-month-old baby killed by blunt force trauma in Flint

Rico Riggs and Temara Reed are charged in connection with the death of 5-month old Jordan Algee Jr. (WDIV)

FLINT, Mich. - A 19-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman have been charged in connection with the death of a 5-month-old baby in Flint, officials said.

Mount Morris Township police were called Sunday by the Genesee County Medical Examiner's Office about the suspicious death of a baby.

Jordan Algee Jr. was taken to McLaren Flint's emergency room in the evening by Rico Antonio Riggs, of Flint, with serious injuries. Health officials transferred Jordan to Flint's Hurley Medical Center, where he died late Sunday evening.

Jordan Algee Jr. (WDIV)

Jordan Algee Jr. (WDIV)

“The autopsy reports indicate the baby was killed by blunt force trauma,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said. “The investigation has led us to Rico Riggs as the person who inflicted these injuries and caused the baby’s death. The mother has also been charged as an accomplice after the fact and for attempting to thwart the lawful police investigation."

Riggs is charged with felony murder, first-degree child abuse, first-degree child abuse committed in the presence of another child, tampering with evidence and intimidating witnesses.

Jordan's mother, Temara Shaniece Reed, of Flint, is charged with tampering with evidence, lying to a police officer conducting a violent crime investigation, being an accessory after the fact to a felony and third-degree child abuse.

Rico Riggs (WDIV)

Temara Reed (WDIV)

“We are working diligently to see that justice is served in this heart-wrenching case,” Leyton said.

Riggs and Reed will be arraigned on their charges Thursday afternoon in 67th District Court.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.