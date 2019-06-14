Motorcycle theft ring targets Clinton Township apartment complex 3 times in week

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A motorcycle theft ring is successfully operating in Macomb County, hitting one apartment complex in Clinton Township three times over the past week.

One of the victims spoke to Local 4 about the theft of his high-end Harley.

Scott Silverthorp said he parked his Harley on Tuesday night at the Harbor Apartments in Clinton Township. He'd picked it up the day before.

When he was about to go to work Wednesday morning, the bike was gone.

"There wasn't even dust on it," Silverthorp said. "It only had 300 miles on it."

Now Silverthorp said he parks his bikes by rolling them into his living room.

"For how much I pay a month for this apartment, it is ridiculous I have to pull inside to keep it from getting stolen," Silverthorp said.

Silverthorp said he works with motorcycles and spent a couple thousand dollars customizing the Harley after trading in another bike he'd bought earlier in the spring to buy the new one.

"I sold my car because I planned on being on the motorcycle the entire summer," Silverthorp said. "My last one I traded in Monday had 6,000 miles on it."

Now Silverthorp, a former Marine, is putting up a poster, hoping one of his neighbors saw something that could help him get a lead on the thieves.

"It's heartbreaking," Silverthorp said.

Clinton Township police said two other bikes have been stolen from the complex over the past week and neither has been recovered.

"I was enthused about getting the bike I've wanted my whole life," Silverthorp said. "Two days later, it's no longer there."

