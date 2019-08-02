Motorcyclist suffers multiple broken bones after Shelby Township hit-and-run crash

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who left a man critically injured Wednesday night.

Thomas Billardello, 26, was riding his motorcycle on 21 Mile Road near Hayes Road about 11:15 p.m. when he ran into the back of a car. He fell on the ground then got back up to talk to the driver.

While he was talking to the driver, an SUV hit him and kept driving.

The crash broke Billardello's collarbone and foot. He also suffered broken ribs.

He underwent three surgeries Thursday, and another is scheduled Friday for a clogged artery in his leg.

His mother is optimistic he'll survive, but she is pleading for the driver to come forward.

"You broke my heart, you broke my family's heart," Jill Billardello said. "You ran over him and left him in the street. The other people at the scene stayed. How can you live with yourself? I can't understand."

