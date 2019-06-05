Mount Clemens man gets into argument with woman, Detroit man attacks him with sword, police say

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Christopher Harrison, a 55-year-old man from Detroit, was arrested Tuesday by the Macomb County Sheriff's Office after he reportedly attacked another man with a sword.

According to authorities, just before 5:30 p.m., Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Sunset Manor Apartments where a 56-year-old man had been assaulted with a sword. Police found him bleeding from his face and hands.

Police said the investigation revealed he had been in a verbal argument over money with a 35-year-old woman. Harrison allegedly heard the argument and attacked the victim with a sword.

The victim was knocked to the ground but was able to get the sword away from Harrison.

Harrison was arrested and charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and was arraigned Wednesday.

He is expected to return to court June 19.

Christopher Harrison. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.