Mount Clemens woman found living with 86 cats, 1 dog charged with animal cruelty

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith has brought charges against the Mount Clemens woman found living with more than 80 cats.

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - On Mar. 28, Macomb County deputies were asked to assist Macomb County Animal Control at a home on Roseview Boulevard in Mount Clemens.

The resident was being evicted and there were dozens of cats in the home that needed to be removed.

Deputies stood by as animal control officials removed 86 cats and 1 dog from the home.

All animals were taken to the Macomb County Animal Shelter. The majority of the animals were sick and unadoptable. The home was in deplorable conditions.

The resident, a 62-year-old woman, was hospitalized after a petition requesting an evaluation on her condition.

“It is a sad situation for all parties, the animals that aren’t being properly cared for, the owner who is unable to provide for and keep up with animals that continue to reproduce, and the community that lives with the infested climate. It is in these cases, that law enforcement must step in to protect everyone involved,” said Macomb County Sheriff, Anthony Wickersham.

Reports were submitted to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office and a warrant was issued for the resident.

“Every time we see animals living in these appalling conditions it breaks your heart,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith.

Smith charged the defendant with animal cruelty of 25 or more animals, a 7 year felony.

“Animal cruelty will never be tolerated and we will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law,” Smith said.

The case is still under investigation.

