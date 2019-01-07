News

MSP: Driver gawking at crash on I-94 in Detroit causes crash on other side of freeway

Driver hits another vehicle, wall

By Amber Ainsworth

A driver trying to see a crash on eastbound I-94 crashed, causing the closure of westbound lanes. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Michigan State Police said westbound lanes of I-94 were closed Monday after a driver crashed while trying to see a crash on the eastbound side of the freeway.

All eastbound lanes of I-94 at I-75 were closed for a six-vehicle crash when the gawking driver hit another vehicle and the dividing wall, causing troopers to close the westbound left shoulder, left lane and center lane.

MSP is using the crash as an example of why drivers shouldn't gawk at crashes.

