MSP: Driver gawking at crash on I-94 in Detroit causes crash on other side of freeway

DETROIT - Michigan State Police said westbound lanes of I-94 were closed Monday after a driver crashed while trying to see a crash on the eastbound side of the freeway.

All eastbound lanes of I-94 at I-75 were closed for a six-vehicle crash when the gawking driver hit another vehicle and the dividing wall, causing troopers to close the westbound left shoulder, left lane and center lane.

MSP is using the crash as an example of why drivers shouldn't gawk at crashes.

There is a six car crash, with two persons injuries on eastbound I 94 and I 75. Injuries are non life threatening. On the westbound side someone was trying to see the crash eastbound and hit another car and wall. Troops trying to get that side back open. Don’t gawk at crashes! pic.twitter.com/vkaj7ugl3I — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 7, 2019

