Michigan State Police investigating cause of train derailment in northern part of state

The cause of the train derailment is under investigation. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

MANCELONA, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the cause of a train derailment that happened at 11:20 a.m. Saturday in Mancelona, an area in the northern part of the state.

Seven of the Great Lakes Central train's 23 cars were derailed, according to MSP. The train's cargo was not hazardous. Residents are advised to stay away from the cars to avoid being injured during the clearing process.

Officials say it will take several days to finish repairing and removing the train cars from the tracks which will require heavy equipment.

Lake Street east of US-131 will be closed until the clearing process is complete, according to MSP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.