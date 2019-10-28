Nancy Schlichting resigns as MSU trustee

EAST LANSING, Mich. - On Saturday Michigan State University Board of Trustees member Nancy Schlichting informed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of her decision to resign from the board, effective immediately.

"Nancy brought tremendous experience managing large organizations to her role on the MSU Board of Trustees," said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. "I'm sorry that she is stepping down, but I wish her much personal success and happiness with her other projects. We valued her insight and contributions while she was with us."

Stanley also said he will provide Whitmer with any information she may need or request as she works on the appointment of the next board member.

The seat vacated by Schlichting, and formerly by George Perles who resigned in 2018 due to health reasons, will be up for statewide election in 2022.

"I respect Trustee Schlichting's decision to step down and I hope Gov. Whitmer appoints someone committed to transparency, which includes waiving privilege on the nearly 6,000 documents our department has yet to see so that we may complete our comprehensive investigation," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

