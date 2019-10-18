NASA to livestream first all-female spacewalk

NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch prepare on the International Space Station for the first all-female spacewalk, scheduled for Oct. 18, 2019. (NASA)

NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will go outside the International Space Station Friday for the first ever all-female spacewalk.

The spacewalk is expected to happen at 7:50 a.m. EDT Friday. The women will be replacing faulty equipment on the station's exterior. Live coverage of the spacewalk will begin at 6:30 a.m. on NASA Television and the NASA website.

They will be replacing a faulty battery charge/discharge unit (BCDU) that failed to activate after an Oct. 11 installation of new lithium-ion batteries on the exterior of the space station.

"The BCDUs regulate the amount of charge put into the batteries that collect energy from the station's solar arrays to power station systems during periods when the station orbits during nighttime passes around Earth," according to a NASA release.

Koch is extravehicular crew member 1 (EV1) and will be wearing a spacesuit with red stripes. Meir will be extravehicular crew member 2 (EV2) and will be wearing a spacesuit with no stripes. This will be Koch's fourth spacewalk and Meir's first.

