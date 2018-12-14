WATCH: Nassar survivor addresses Michigan State University Board of Trustees

LANSING, Mich. - Emma Ann Miller addressed the Michigan State University Board of Trustees on Friday.

Miller has not spoken publicly since she made her statement in court to Larry Nassar, the former sports physician who she said sexually assaulted her. Nassar, who worked for Michigan State University's gymnastics program and for USA Gymnastics, is serving multiple prison sentences for sexual abuse and possession of child pornography.

Watch what she said Friday morning above.

Miller was among more than 150 victims -- 156 to be exact -- who delivered impact statements during the seven-day sentencing hearing in January in Ingham County. Nassar sat and listened to all of the statements.

"I needed a positive male role model in my life. Nassar filled that spot for me. He has known me since my mom gave birth to me and has watched me grow up. I trusted him as a family member. There has never been a time in my life when I didn't know Larry Nassar, but now I wish I had never met him," Miller said.

"Larry Nassar, I hate you," Miller said as he fought to stay strong throughout her 20-minute courtroom statement.

Miller said she was sexually assaulted by Nassar multiple times. Her last treatment with the sports physician was in August 2016. She believes she may have been the last sexual assault victim of Nassar because he was fired by Michigan State University a week after her final treatment with him.

Miller said Michigan State University should have stopped Nassar long before.

Addressing the Healing Fund

The university's interim president, John Engler, is expected to be at the board meeting on Friday. Miller will address him and the rest of the board. Miller's mother said Emma felt strongly that it was time for her to speak to them. She took time away from school to address them.

Engler recently announced the university's Healing Assistance Fund for survivors of sexual abuse by Nassar has been closed after the university transferred $500 million into a settlement fund to compensate survivors. This is the first board meeting since the fund was ended and the issue is not on the board's agenda, but several people including Miller will be there to address it.

The $10 million Healing Assistance Fund was set up in 2017 as the Nassar scandal grew. About $1.5 million was spent on the services of the $10 million that was set aside. Engler said the university will redirect approximately $8.5 million remaining in the Healing Assistance Fund to the settlement payment.

Nassar survivor Morgan McCaul also spoke at Friday's meeting.

