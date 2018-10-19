Nassar survivors did not make fraudulent claims for healing assistance fund money, police say

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University police are continuing their investigation into fraudulent claims filed for funds in the MSU Healing Assistance Fund, but they believe the fraudulent claims were not made by Nassar survivors.

"The investigation shows that no Nassar survivors who made criminal complaints or civil filings or their family members made any fraudulent claims for funds," said Captain Doug Monette, with Michigan State University police.

The fund was set up for counseling services for survivors of the now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar. The university stopped payments in July so they could begin the investigation, according to MSU spokeswoman Emily Guerrant.

"Due to an investigation into fraudulent claims made to the Healing Assistance Fund, the university is suspending payments until the investigation is complete. Please check back to this website for future updates," reads the Healing Assistance Fund page on MSU's website.

According to Guerrant, the fund had distributed more than $1.1 million as of June 30.

On Sept. 4, John Manly, who represents many Nassar survivors, posted the following to Twitter:

MSU’s “victims assistance fund”have begun calling Nassar survivors mental health providers and demanding confidential treatment info without waivers or seeking patient permission. The depravity, greed & sadism of John Engler and his misogynistic stooges knows no bounds. — john manly (@johnmanly) September 4, 2018

"There appears to be significant fraudulent financial claims made for reimbursement by the fund and payouts for those claims," Dunlap said in a Sept. 19 release.

The investigation is expected to continue.

Nassar

Nassar is serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison on child pornography charges. When that sentence is finished, he will have to return to Michigan to serve sentences for sex crimes.

Nassar admitted to sexually abusing underage girls and received a sentence of 40 to 175 years in Ingham County. That sentence will run concurrently with a 40 to 125-year sentence he received in Eaton County.

During sentencing in Michigan, nearly 200 girls and women made victim impact statements.

