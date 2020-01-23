Video shows furries step in to stop assault in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. – A group of people dressed in animal costumes jumped into to help a woman being attacked in San Jose.

Police say a man was punching the woman inside a car Friday night when a group of “furries” leaving the annual Fur-Con convention stepped in.

Cellphone video captured the moments after the group pulled him out of the car and pinned him to the ground.

