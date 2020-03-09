Complicated chaos: How stock market dip can benefit consumers

DETROIT – The stock market took hits Monday, but there is gain among those losses.

Stocks had their worst day since the 2008 shutdown, fueled by coronavirus fears and a fall in oil prices.

While the market is feeling pain, there’s some benefits consumers can expect as a result.

The price of gas is expected to drop below $2 a gallon. Also, if you’re planning to buy a new house or refinance your mortgage, now is a good time. Right now, the 30-year fixed rate is 3.15 percent. The 15-year fixed rate is 2.8 percent.

People who have investments are reminded to check their allocations and make sure they are diversifying those investments.