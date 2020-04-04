41ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

41ºF

National

Social Security beneficiaries don’t need to file abbreviated tax return to receive stimulus check

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Health, Local, Michigan, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Pandemic, Outbreak, Social Security, IRS, Stimulus Checks, Money, National
photo

DETROIT – Officials said Social Security beneficiaries who don’t normally file tax returns will not have to file an abbreviated return to get their stimulus check.

If a person who receives Social Security did not file taxes in 2018 or 2019, information from Form SSA-1099 will be used to generate the payments.

Many Americans will receive payments as part of a $2 trillion economic relief bill in the midst of the coroanvirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

MORE: What to know about stimulus checks

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: