Social Security beneficiaries don’t need to file abbreviated tax return to receive stimulus check

DETROIT – Officials said Social Security beneficiaries who don’t normally file tax returns will not have to file an abbreviated return to get their stimulus check.

If a person who receives Social Security did not file taxes in 2018 or 2019, information from Form SSA-1099 will be used to generate the payments.

Many Americans will receive payments as part of a $2 trillion economic relief bill in the midst of the coroanvirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

