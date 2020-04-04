Social Security beneficiaries don’t need to file abbreviated tax return to receive stimulus check
DETROIT – Officials said Social Security beneficiaries who don’t normally file tax returns will not have to file an abbreviated return to get their stimulus check.
If a person who receives Social Security did not file taxes in 2018 or 2019, information from Form SSA-1099 will be used to generate the payments.
Many Americans will receive payments as part of a $2 trillion economic relief bill in the midst of the coroanvirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
