IRS issues first coronavirus stimulus payments to residents

DETROIT – The IRS tweeted Saturday that payments to qualifying Americans with direct deposit accounts set up had begun to receive their coronavirus relief payment.

Those who don’t have direct deposit information registered with the IRS could wait months for checks to be mailed. The IRS is expected to roll out an online tool to help those that have not registered direct deposit do so.

#IRS deposited the first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts today. We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can. For #COVIDreliefIRS updates see: https://t.co/hEEWmgHA9V pic.twitter.com/2bSHOTjMAS — IRS (@IRSnews) April 11, 2020

The CARES Act that authorized the direct payments only approved a one-time deposit, but additional legislation could be passed in the future.