IRS issues first coronavirus stimulus payments to residents

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

DETROIT – The IRS tweeted Saturday that payments to qualifying Americans with direct deposit accounts set up had begun to receive their coronavirus relief payment.

Those who don’t have direct deposit information registered with the IRS could wait months for checks to be mailed. The IRS is expected to roll out an online tool to help those that have not registered direct deposit do so.

The CARES Act that authorized the direct payments only approved a one-time deposit, but additional legislation could be passed in the future.

