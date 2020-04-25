Muslims find new ways to celebrate Ramadan amid global pandemic

Finding new ways to celebrate holy events has become the new normal during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This week Muslims began observing Ramadan -- a holy month of fasting -- but due to the pandemic, celebrations are moving online.

During the holy month, Muslims traditionally pack local mosques and -- in recent years -- enjoy breakfast together at night. Now, with Michigan’s stay-at-home order extended amid the pandemic, people of faith are not able to congregate as they normally would.

In light of the pandemic, Syed Hassan of Islamic Relief USA says that all Ramadan events and activities are going to continue in a virtual format. Celebrations and fellowship are now being shared virtually over video conferencing sites like Zoom.

This Ramadan looks far different from the rest, but Hassan is grateful for the opportunity to come together as a community online.

“I mean, think about it: even 20-30 years ago, when we didn’t have these technologies, when we didn’t have these conveniences, we probably would have been have been forced to cancel them (events), right? So now we have that option,” Hassan said.

Islamic Relief USA says they’ve partnered with local social service providers to offer grants for COVID-19 relief efforts, as well as providing food for those who are in need during Ramadan.