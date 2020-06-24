VIDEO: Drivers stage ’SlowDown2StopRacism’ demonstration on I-40 in North Carolina

Traffic in Raleigh, N.C. was stifled Wednesday morning on I-40 when drivers slowed down to demonstrate against systemic racism.

WTVD reports the demonstration is being called “SlowDown2StopRacism.” Drivers were asked to slow the traffic to “advance the people’s movement to end systemic racism.”

Video shows vehicles slowing down to about 10 mph on the interstate, essentially blocking four lanes of traffic. Some drivers were trying to work their way around the demonstration.

Watch here:

WTVD reports that after about 40 minutes, North Carolina State Highway Patrol officers started pulling over some of the cars.