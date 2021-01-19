Report: MyPillow CEO says Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s will stop selling his company’s products

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said retailers including Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s are removing his company’s products from their stores, according to a report from CNBC.

Lindell has repeated false claims that President Donald Trump did not lose the election, according to the report.

“I just got off the phone with Bed Bath & Beyond,” Lindell said during an interview Monday evening with the Right Side Broadcasting Network, according to CNBC.

“Just got off the phone — not five minutes ago. Kohl’s, all these different places. ... These guys don’t understand,” he said. “They’re scared. Like a Bed Bath & Beyond, they’re scared. They were good partners. In fact, I told them, ‘You guys come back anytime you want.’”

As of Tuesday at 10:40 a.m., MyPIllow merchandise was still for sale on both of the retailer’s websites. Lindell has come under fire for spreading conspiracy theories. Last year he promoted a fake cure for COVID-19, according to CNBC.

