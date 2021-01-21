29ºF

Bernie Sanders sitting in chair at inauguration becomes internet sensation

Social media explodes with Bernie memes

Bernie Sanders might not have expected to receive such attention for just sitting quietly in a chair at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The photo of the former Democratic presidential candidate has gone beyond viral, with internet users editing him into famous scenes, hilarious environments and, well, pretty much anything.

Sanders, a junior U.S. Senator from Vermont, s the longest-serving independent in U.S. congressional history.

