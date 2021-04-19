Pentagon says leaked UFO video is authentic

The truth is out there, and now there’s even more video evidence to go along with it.

The U.S. Department of Defense recently confirmed that a 2019 video that captured apparent unidentified flying objects (UFOs) is an authentic video. The UFOs are not necessarily alien in nature, but they are considered unidentified.

You can watch the footage in the video above.

The U.S. Pentagon confirmed that the footage of the UFOs was captured by Navy personnel. The military’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force is reportedly investigating the several strange air or spacecrafts captured on video -- including one that appears to be a triangle shape, one shaped like an acorn and another one described as a metallic blimp that moves like a rocket.

The DOD says it will not provide more detailed information for security reasons.

Some experts say that it’s time to embrace science fiction as non-fiction.

See the full report in the video above.

