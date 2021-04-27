LIVE STREAM: President Biden shares update on US COVID response

FILE - In this April 12, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with lawmakers to discuss the American Jobs Plan in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks on his administration’s response to the COVID pandemic on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live in the video player below.

Biden’s remarks come as the nation awaits updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding wearing face masks outdoors amid the pandemic. Officials say a focus in the coming weeks will on easing guidance for vaccinated people in recognition of their lower risk, as well as to incentivize vaccinations.

Read more: CDC guidance says fully vaccinated or not, people don’t have to wear masks outdoors alone or with members of their household

President Joe Biden spent his first 100 days in office encouraging Americans to mask up and stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus. His task for the next 100 days will be to lay out the path back to normal.

Ad