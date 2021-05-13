Live stream: White House COVID-19 Response Team holds briefing

Watch live coverage as the White House COVID-19 Response Team holds a virtual press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine rollout.
Participants will include:
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the President
Andy Slavitt, White House Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Watch live at 2 p.m. Thursday:
Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.