Live stream: White House COVID-19 Response Team holds briefing

FILE - In this April 13, 2021 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a press briefing at the White House, in Washington. Fauci is participating along with soprano Renee Fleming, the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna and the lead guitarist of Aerosmith among others in a unique three-day Vatican conference starting Thursday, May 6, 2021, on COVID-19, other global health threats and how science, solidarity and spirituality can address them. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, file)

