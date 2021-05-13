Mostly Cloudy icon
Live stream: White House COVID-19 Response Team holds briefing

FILE - In this April 13, 2021 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a press briefing at the White House, in Washington. Fauci is participating along with soprano Renee Fleming, the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna and the lead guitarist of Aerosmith among others in a unique three-day Vatican conference starting Thursday, May 6, 2021, on COVID-19, other global health threats and how science, solidarity and spirituality can address them. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, file)
Watch live coverage as the White House COVID-19 Response Team holds a virtual press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine rollout.

Participants will include:

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the President
  • Andy Slavitt, White House Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response
  • Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Watch live at 2 p.m. Thursday:

