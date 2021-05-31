9-year-old girl dies after being shot while jumping on trampoline in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – A 9-year-old Minnesota girl has died after being shot in the head while playing on a trampoline in Minneapolis, according to family.

Trinity Rayne Ottoson-Smith died on Friday (May 28) after being in the hospital for two weeks.

Trinity was shot on May 15 while jumping on a trampoline with other children.

A person shot from a vehicle that was driving in an alley toward the house where the children were playing, according to CNN. The suspect then fled the scene.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page.

“My daughter Trinity is a beautiful, compassionate, kind and loving 9 year old. On Saturday (5/15/21), she was shot in the head while playing on a trampoline with friends in North Minneapolis. She did not deserve this. She has plans to change the world. She wants to be a teacher. She loves making Tik Toks, doing art, doing makeup, playing Roblox with her friends, playing with her siblings, going on adventures, riding her bike, playing soft ball and basketball and doing gymnastics. She has been my shadow. Everyone who knows Trinity loves her. We need all of the support, help and prayers that we can get.” Nicole Ottoson

READ: More national news coverage