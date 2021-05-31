Partly Cloudy icon
71º

National

9-year-old girl dies after being shot while jumping on trampoline in Minneapolis

Person shot from vehicle toward house

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Minnesota
,
Minneapolis
,
News
,
National
,
Trinity Rayne Ottoson-Smith
,
Nicole Ottoson
Trinity Rayne Ottoson-Smith
Trinity Rayne Ottoson-Smith (Nicole Ottoson)

MINNEAPOLIS – A 9-year-old Minnesota girl has died after being shot in the head while playing on a trampoline in Minneapolis, according to family.

Trinity Rayne Ottoson-Smith died on Friday (May 28) after being in the hospital for two weeks.

Trinity was shot on May 15 while jumping on a trampoline with other children.

A person shot from a vehicle that was driving in an alley toward the house where the children were playing, according to CNN. The suspect then fled the scene.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page.

READ: More national news coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: