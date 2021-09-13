Live stream: Tracking Tropical Storm Nicholas as it approaches Gulf Coast

Tracking Tropical Storm Nicholas as it moves toward the Gulf Coast on Sept. 13, 2021. Photo courtesy of NBC News.

Strengthening off of the Gulf Coast Monday, Tropical Storm Nicholas is threatening to soon make landfall in Texas, possibly as a hurricane.

The storm is bringing heavy rains and floods to areas from Mexico to Louisiana, which has already been devastated by recent storms.

Watch the live storm tracker below:

MIAMI (AP) – Tropical Storm Nicholas strengthened just off the Gulf Coast and could blow ashore in Texas as a hurricane Monday as it brings heavy rain and floods to coastal areas from Mexico to storm-battered Louisiana.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said top sustained winds reached 60 mph (95 kph). It was traveling north-northwest at 5 mph (7 kph) on a forecast track to pass near the South Texas coast later Monday, then move onshore along the coast of south or central Texas by Monday evening.

Several schools in the Houston and Galveston area were closed Monday because of the incoming storm.

Nicholas was centered roughly 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande River, and 210 miles (325 kilometers) south of Port O’Connor, Texas, as of Monday morning.

As of 7 a.m., the storm was “moving erratically” just offshore of the northeastern coast of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said.

A hurricane watch was issued from Port Aransas to Freeport, Texas. Much of the state’s coastline was under a tropical storm warning as the system was expected to bring heavy rain that could cause flash floods and urban flooding.

Rainfall totals of 8 to 16 inches (20 to 40 centimeters) were expected along the middle and upper Texas coast with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches (50 centimeters) possible. Other parts of Texas and southwest Louisiana could see 5 to 10 inches (12.5 to 25 centimeters) of rain over the coming days.

Read more here.