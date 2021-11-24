49º

LIVE STREAM: Jury convicts 3 men in murder of Ahmaud Arbery

Defense attorney Laura Hogue, center, touches the hand of her client Greg McMichael, right, while they wait for the jury to come into to the courtroom during the trial of McMichel and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) (Stephen B. Morton, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan.

The three men, who are white, each face charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, who was Black, on Feb. 23, 2020, in Georgia.

UPDATE: Travis McMichael, who shot Ahmaud Arbery, has been convicted of murder. Gregory McMichael and William Bryan also found guilty of murder.

Updated story: All 3 men charged in Arbery’s death convicted of murder

