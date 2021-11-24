LIVE STREAM: Jury convicts 3 men in murder of Ahmaud Arbery

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan.
The three men, who are white, each face charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, who was Black, on Feb. 23, 2020, in Georgia.
UPDATE: Travis McMichael, who shot Ahmaud Arbery, has been convicted of murder. Gregory McMichael and William Bryan also found guilty of murder.
