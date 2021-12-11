Live stream: Kentucky gov. provides update after deadly tornadoes hit state

The governor of Kentucky is holding a news conference Saturday morning to discuss the deadly tornadoes that ripped through the state overnight Friday.

A bout of severe weather struck the U.S. overnight Friday, killing at least seven people after the system tore through a factory in Kentucky, an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas.

According to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, 110 people were working in the candle factory in the city of Mayfield when the tornado ripped through. He fears that dozens more people may be dead as a result of the tornado.

“We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians and probably end up 70 to 100,” Beshear said at a news conference Saturday. “It’s very hard, really tough, and we’re praying for each and every one of those families.”

At least one person was killed in Illinois, and at least one person was killed in Arkansas.

