COVID testing requirements reinstated at Canadian border: Here’s what to know

DETROIT – Those traveling across the border to Canada face new testing requirements starting Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

Anyone traveling into the country must have a negative PCR test for COVID-19 no more than three days before the trip.

The Canadian government is reinstating testing requirements for vaccinated travelers returning to the country after short foreign trips:

Effective December 21, 2021, at 12:01 am (EST): All Canadians returning from short trips must take a molecular pre-entry test. The test can’t be taken in Canada before you leave.

Travelers are eligible to enter or return to Canada if they qualify as a fully vaccinated traveler.

Accepted types of molecular tests:

PCR -- Polymerase chain reaction

Nucleic acid test (NAT) or Nucleic acid amplification test (NAATs)

Reverse transcription loop-mediated isothermal amplification (RT-LAMP)

These tests use methods such as a nasopharyngeal (NP) swab, nose swab, or saliva sample.

NOTE: Rapid antigen tests aren’t accepted.

Providing proof of your result

When you arrive at the border, you must present an accepted negative molecular test result (paper or electronic proof) or proof of a previous positive molecular test result taken between 14 and 180 days (starting January 15, 2022, between 10 and 180 days ago) that includes:

Traveler name and date of birth

Name and civic address of the laboratory/clinic/facility that administered the test

The date on which the test was taken

The type of test taken

The test result

Keep proof of your test results with you for the 14-day period that begins on the day you enter Canada.

For more information on the pre-entry testing and what you need to do, go here: travel.gc.ca/travel-covid/travel-restrictions/covid-vaccinated-travellers-entering-canada