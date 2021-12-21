Live stream: President Biden delivers remarks on COVID response efforts

Watch live coverage as President Biden delivers remarks on his administration’s efforts to combat COVID-19 and the spread of the omicron variant.
Watch live above at 2:30 p.m.
Read: Biden to push vaccines, home COVID tests as Christmas nears
Watch live coverage as President Biden delivers remarks on his administration’s efforts to combat COVID-19 and the spread of the omicron variant.
Watch live above at 2:30 p.m.
Read: Biden to push vaccines, home COVID tests as Christmas nears
Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.