If you made $73K or less then you can file your federal taxes for free online

Did you know that you meet certain criteria you be able to file your federal and taxes for free online?

If your adjusted gross income (AGI) was $73,000 or less than you can use one of the Free File IRS partner offers to file a free federal tax return. Some of the programs offer free state returns too.

The IRS has a Free File Online Lookup Tool that can help you find an offer that you qualify for.

IRS Free File opens on Jan. 14. Taxpayers can begin filing returns through IRS Free File partners. Tax returns will be sent to the IRS starting Jan. 24. Tax software companies also accept tax filings in advance. Taxes are due by April 18.

About the IRS Free File Program

IRS Free File is a partnership between the IRS and the Free File Alliance. The Free File Alliance is a group of private-sector tax preparation companies that agreed to provide free commercial online tax preparation and electronic filing. After you choose a program from the IRS website, then you will be redirected to the provider’s website.

What is free?

According to the IRS, if you qualify for the Free File federal return offer you must not be charged for preparation and e-filing of a federal tax return. You could still be charged fees for state taxes, but the company must say that you’ll be charged those fees.

Are these programs safe?

The IRS says that yes, they are. Your information is protected from unauthorized access while it’s sent to the IRS. The companies may not disclose or use your tax return information without your informed consent. The companies are also subject to the Federal Trade Commission Privacy and Safeguards Rules and IRS e-file regulations, according to the IRS.

Click here to view the IRS Free File online options. There are eight online offers and some of them include free state filing too.

Reply All podcast “#144 Dark Pattern” takes an in-depth look at the politics behind tax preparation inspired by reports by ProPublica. You can listen to that podcast here. The podcast was posted on June 27, 2019.