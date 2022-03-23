47º

Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies at 84

Family says she died of cancer

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Madeleine Albright, the first woman US secretary of state, has passed away at the age of 84, according to her family.

