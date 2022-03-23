Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies at 84

Madeleine Albright, the first woman US secretary of state, has passed away at the age of 84, according to her family.
Below is a statement from the family of @Madeleine: pic.twitter.com/C7Xt0EN5c9— Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) March 23, 2022
Madeleine Albright, the first woman US secretary of state, has passed away at the age of 84, according to her family.
Below is a statement from the family of @Madeleine: pic.twitter.com/C7Xt0EN5c9— Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) March 23, 2022
Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.