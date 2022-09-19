USDA finds genetically modified purple tomatoes ‘may be safely grown’

A new purple tomato might be hitting grocery stores next year.

The tomato has been genetically modified by Norfolk Plant Sciences to alter its color and enhance its nutritional quality.

The USDA reviewed the new tomato this year and found it is “unlikely to pose an increased plant pest risk compared to other cultivated tomatoes and is not subject to regulation under 7 CFR part 340.”

The USDA believes the tomato can be safely grown and used in breeding in the United States. The purple colors come from increasing the levels of an antioxidant known as anthocyanins.

According to CNN, the tomato will need to be approved by the FDA before you’ll find it in your grocery store. The report said the tomato also has a longer shelf life than garden variety red tomatoes.

