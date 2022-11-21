Did you get a student loan forgiveness email? Approval emails sent as legal battles continue

FILE - President Joe Biden answers questions with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as they leave an event about the student debt relief portal beta test in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Oct. 17, 2022. The Biden administration is no longer accepting applications for student loan forgiveness after a second federal court shut down the program. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

The Biden administration isn’t accepting applications for federal student loan forgiveness, but they have been sending emails out to people who have been approved for forgiveness.

The application page was closed after court orders blocked the program. The application suspension came after a federal judge in Texas rejected Biden’s executive action to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for tens of millions of Americans.

Over the weekend, emails from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel A. Cardona started going out to applicants who had been approved for student loan forgiveness.

“We reviewed your application and determined that you are eligible for loan relief under the Plan. We have sent this approval on to your loan servicer. You do not need to take any further action,” Cardona said.

The emails made note of the lawsuits and said they have blocked their ability to discharge the debt.

“We believe strongly that the lawsuits are meritless, and the Department of Justice has appealed on our behalf. Your application is complete and approved, and we will discharge your approved debt if and when we prevail in court. We will update you when there are new developments,” Cardona said.

The program would cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income. Pell Grant recipients would get an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven.

The cancellation applies to federal student loans used to attend undergraduate and graduate school, along with Parent Plus loans.

