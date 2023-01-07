1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting near Hollywood Walk of Fame

FILE - Walk of Fame stars are pictured along Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, April 21, 2020. Construction along the Hollywood Walk of Fame will begin next summer to make streetscape improvements for pedestrians and transit riders, officials said Thursday, July 28,2022. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

LOS ANGELES – A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting early Saturday near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, police said.

KTLA-TV reported that a gunman opened fire as the men left a building at 1:20 am. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital, Los Angeles police said.

The suspect fled in a vehicle, police said.

Many people were in the area when the shooting occurred, said police Detective Sean Kinchla.

“Hollywood is a very busy place, especially at nighttime hours,” Kinchla said. “You have clubs getting out, restaurants open and there were a lot of people in the area.”