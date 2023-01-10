Recall of rocking sleepers reissued after 12 more infants die

Fisher-Price and Kids2 are once again announcing recalls of infant rocking sleepers after 12 additional deaths were reported between the two companies.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Monday that both Fisher-Price and Kids2 reissued recalls from April 2019 after 12 more infant deaths were reported between the companies.

Fisher-Price

Fisher-Price has once again announced the 2019 recall of 4.7 million units of the company’s “Rock ‘n Play Sleepers” after eight new infant deaths were reported. The company says infant fatalities have occurred in the rocking sleeper product after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained.

At the time of the initial 2019 recall, over 30 fatalities were reported. Since then, 70 additional fatalities have occurred.

The rocking sleepers were sold at major stores nationwide including Walmart, Target and Amazon.com between September 2009 and April 2019.

If you have purchased this product, it is advised you stop using it immediately and contact Fisher-Price at 866-812-6518 to find out how to get a refund. The company notes it is illegal to sell or distribute the recalled sleepers.

Fisher-Price recalled sleeper image (CPSC)

Kids2

Kids2 has reissued the 2019 recall of 694,000 units of the company’s “Kids2 Rocking Sleepers” after four more infant deaths were reported.

The company says infant fatalities have occurred in Rocking Sleepers after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained. Kids2 has received a total of 15 infant fatality reports, 11 of which were reported prior to the 2019 announcement.

The sleepers were sold at major retailers nationwide including Walmart, Target and Toys R Us, as well as online, from March 2012 to April 2019. If you have purchased this product, it is advised you stop using it immediately and contact Kids2 at 866-869-7954 to find out how to get a refund.

The company notes it is illegal to sell or distribute the recalled sleepers.

Kids2 recalled rocking sleeper images (CPSC)

