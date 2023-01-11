All departing US flights delayed Wednesday morning amid FAA computer outage

Miami, Florida - April 10, 2014: A United Airlines Airbus A319 with the registration N805UA on approach to Miami Airport (MIA) in Florida.

DETROIT – Flights across the United States were reportedly grounded early Wednesday morning due to a Federal Aviation Administration computer outage.

In a notice on its website early Wednesday, Jan. 11, the FAA said its Notice to Air Missions system had “failed.” The administration later said that they are “working to restore” the system and are “performing final validation checks” as of about 6:20 a.m.

Following the system failure, all flights in the U.S. were grounded, NBC News reports. They say around 760 flights in, out and within the country were delayed (as of about 6:30 a.m.), and about 90 flights were canceled.

“Operations across the National Airspace System are affected,” the FAA said in a statement.

At about 7:20 a.m., the FAA said they are still working to restore the system. In the meantime, all departing U.S. flights are being put on “pause” until at least 9 a.m. to “allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information,” officials said.

Some system functions were coming back online as of 7 a.m., but the National Airspace System operations reportedly remained limited at that time.

How to track flight delays at Detroit Metro Airport

The best way is to download the app of the airline you’re flying with, and register your travel itinerary. Most airlines will send you notifications to your mobile device when a flight is changed.

Also, keep an eye on your email. Even without a mobile app, some airlines will email you if your flight is changed.

Real-time dashboards:

New online dashboard to help air travelers on delays, cancellations

Amid months of mass flight cancellations and delays, the Department of Transportation has launched a customer service dashboard to help vacationers.

Click here to visit the Department of Transportation dashboard.

Travelers are able to check the dashboard and see what kinds of guarantees, refunds or compensation the major domestic airlines offer in case of flight delays or cancellations. It’s designed to allow travelers to shop around and favor those airlines that offer the best compensation.

More: Travel news