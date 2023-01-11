Are Mega Millions players in Michigan more lucky on Friday the 13th? $1.35 billion up for grabs

FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Derry, N.H. An estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, has people lined up at convenience stores nationwide to buy tickets in longshot hopes of winning a massive prize, but shop and gas station owners selling the tickets also have a chance at a big-figure bonus. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Don’t walk under any ladders or break any mirrors because there’s a Mega Millions drawing this Friday the 13th and the jackpot is massive.

The Mega Millions jackpot hit $1.35 billion after nobody won Tuesday’s drawing, making it the second-largest Mega Millions prize ever. That’s estimated to be $707.9 million cash.

There have been six jackpots won on a Friday the 13th and four of those were won in Michigan. None of them have been as big as this prize though.

Michigan’s four Friday the 13th jackpot winnings happened in June 2008, May 2011, June 2014 and October 2017. The 2017 jackpot was shared with a winner in Rhode Island. Other jackpots on Friday the 13th have been won in New York in March 2009 and Ohio in November 2015.

“The jackpot has rolled again, keeping everyone who follows Mega Millions in suspense for yet another drawing,” says Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, Lead Director of the Mega Millions Consortium. “Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever. Our member lotteries raise funds for many good causes, ranging from education to conservation programs. We’re proud to support these efforts.”

The jackpot was last won in October when two winning tickets purchased in Florida and California split a $502 million prize.

The only Mega Millions jackpot larger than Friday’s estimated prize was $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

Top Mega Millions jackpots

An Oakland County, Michigan, lottery club won the $1.05 billion in 2021. That jackpot was the largest ever won in Michigan and the fourth-largest in Mega Millions history.

Amount Date Winning Tickets $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC $1.350 billion (est) 1/13/2023 ??? $1.337 billion 7/29/2022 1-IL $1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI

How to play Mega Millions

Mega Millons drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

Each Mega Millions play is $2. For an additional $1 per play, players can add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. They can be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com or one of 10,500 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.

Mega Millions prizes. (Mega Millions)

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.