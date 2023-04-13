Why the FBI is warning against using public phone charging stations at airports, hotels

The FBI has issued a warning against using those free public phone charging stations you find at airports, hotels and malls.

The FBI office in Denver issued the warning, urging people to avoid the free charging stations.

“Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices. Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead,” the FBI office said.

This tactic is known as “juice jacking,” and the FCC has been warning about it for years.

According to the FCC, cybersecurity experts warn that bad actors can load malware onto public USB charging stations to maliciously access electronic devices while they are being charged. Malware installed through a corrupted USB port can lock a device or export personal data and passwords directly to the perpetrator. Criminals can then use that information to access online accounts or sell it to other bad actors.

In some cases, criminals may have intentionally left cables plugged in at charging stations. There have even been reports of infected cables being given away as promotional gifts.

Here are some tips to help you avoid becoming a juice jacking victim: