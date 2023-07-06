US issues China travel advisory over laws that could lead to wrongful detention

(Andy Wong, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The U.S. Department of State last week issued a travel advisory for Mainland China due to “arbitrary enforcement of local laws” that could harm Americans.

The advisory comes weeks after a 78-year-old U.S. citizen was sentenced to life in prison in China after being convicted of spying. The Department of State said the travel advisory asks U.S. citizens to reconsider travel to China due to enforcement of exit bans and the risk of wrongful detention.

“U.S. citizens traveling or residing in [China] may be detained without access to U.S. consular services or information about their alleged crime,” the advisory said. “U.S. citizens in [China] may be subjected to interrogations and detention without fair and transparent treatment under the law.”

The advisory also says many foreigners in China, including U.S. citizens, have been interrogated and detained by officials for alleged violations of China’s national security laws. Those affected include U.S. citizens living and working in China, businesspeople, former foreign-government personnel, academics, relatives of Chinese citizens involved in legal disputes, journalists, and others, officials said.

It also tells readers that U.S. citizens could be deported or detained for sending messages critical of China, Hong Kong, and Macau Special Administrative Regions’ governments.

According to the advisory, U.S. citizens who decide to travel to Mainland China should do the following:

Check with the Chinese embassy in the U.S. for updated information.

Know the Department of State does not provide direct medical care to U.S. citizens abroad.

Never consume drugs in, or prior to, arriving in China.

Keep your passport and valid visa on you.

Read travel information for China , and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program

Keep a low profile and avoid demonstrations like protests.

Use caution while near protests.

Ask police or prison officials to notify U.S. Embassy Beijing or the nearest U.S. Consulate General immediately if you are arrested or detained.

Review the China Country Security Report

Follow the Department of State on social media.

Visit the CDC for travel health information.

Prepare an emergency plan.

Click here for more information and to read the whole travel advisory.