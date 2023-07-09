Here are the winning Powerball numbers for July 8, 2023; jackpot at $650 million

Do you have the winning numbers from Saturday night’s Powerball drawing?

The jackpot was estimated at $650 million on the night of Saturday, July 8 -- which would put the lump-sum cash option over $300 million.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on July 9, 2023: 7, 23, 24, 32, 43,

Powerball: 18

Multiplier: 2

About Powerball

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Jackpot winners can choose to receive their prize and an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a one-time lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are before federal and possible state taxes.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.