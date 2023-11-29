Fidelity National Financial takes LoanCare offline due to ‘cybersecurity incident’

FILE - The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at SEC headquarters, June 19, 2015, in Washington. The SEC adopted rules Wednesday, July 26, 2023, to require public companies to disclose within four days all cybersecurity breaches that could affect their bottom lines. Delays will be permitted if immediate disclosure poses serious national security or public safety risks. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Some homeowners are unable to make mortgage payments after Fidelity National Financial took websites offline in response to a “cybersecurity incident.”

Fidelity National Financial provides title insurance, mortgage and real estate services, real estate technology, and annuities and life insurance. Fidelity National Financial sub-services more than 1,800,000 loans nationwide with more than $389 billion in unpaid principal balances, according to its website.

FNF filed a report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Nov. 19, 2023, notifying the SEC that it had become aware of a “cybersecurity incident that impacted certain FNF systems.”

According to the filing, an unauthorized third party accessed certain FNF systems and “acquired certain credentials.” When the incident was discovered, FNF began an investigation, notified law enforcement, and blocked access to certain parts of its systems -- which caused disruptions to its business.

FNF said the services they provide related to title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, mortgage transaction services, and technology to the real estate and mortgage industries, have been affected by these measures.

Little information has been shared about the “cybersecurity incident.” TechCrunch was one of the first to report that FNF filed the report with the SEC.

At 1 p.m. on Nov. 29, 2023, the myloancare.com website had a “site under maintenance” message that stated the website was offline due to a “cybersecurity incident. Borrowers were told that no late charges will be incurred and there will be no negative credit reporting due to the outage.

“LoanCare’s ability to service your mortgage loan has been impacted by a Cybersecurity Incident. Websites at domain myloancare.com are currently offline, however, our call center is available. We are working diligently to resolve the issue as quickly and safely as possible. In the meantime, no late charges will be incurred and there will be no negative credit reporting due to the outage. We will let you know as soon as we’re back online. Thanks for your patience and apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused you.” LoanCare's website on Nov. 29, 2023

The Federal Trade Commission has resources available to help people who believe their data has been breached.