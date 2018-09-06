Active shooter in Cincinnati: 4 dead in bank shooting, including gunman

Reports of active shooter at Fifth Third Bank downtown Cincinnati (WLWT)

CINCINNATI, Ohio. - Police say four people are dead, including the gunman, in a downtown Cincinnati bank shooting.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the shooter opened fire early Thursday morning at the loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank building.

Isaac said the gunman then entered the bank's lobby where he exchanged gunfire with the shooter. It's unclear if the gunman shot himself or was shot by officers.

One of the victims died at the scene.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the gunman was "actively shooting innocent victims" and that it was a "horrific" scene.

#BREAKING Two ambulances just arrived at UC Medical. Just saw a black male, with major head bands he being wheeled in. pic.twitter.com/EiHEQSJ7dq — Alexis Rogers (@AlexisWLWT) September 6, 2018

Police: Reports of active shooter at Fifth Third Bank downtown Cincinnati https://t.co/GYg6NjRGul pic.twitter.com/nWK9PWZeHW — WLWT.com (@WLWT) September 6, 2018

BREAKING NOW...

Witnesses report hearing gunshots in downtown from the area of

5th Third Bank on Fountain Square pic.twitter.com/0laRMxuMk6 — Lisa Cooney (@LisaCooneyWLWT) September 6, 2018

#NOW: My friends inside Fifth Third building at Fountain Square say they are on lockdown. But they are OK. #wlwt @wlwt — Dan Griffin WLWT (@DanGriffinWLWT) September 6, 2018

We have seen one man being escorted in with what looks like a head wound. Here’s what we know so far @WLWT #Cincinnati #Shooting pic.twitter.com/z0PcHwgDs7 — Alexis Rogers (@AlexisWLWT) September 6, 2018

.@CincyPD says they are not expecting more victims at this time @WLWT pic.twitter.com/48KZJRrkXh — Alexis Rogers (@AlexisWLWT) September 6, 2018

