Arkansas deputy fired after video shows him shooting Chihuahua in front of owner

Deputy Keenan Wallace was fired from the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office after a video showed him shooting a Chihuahua on Friday night. (Twitter / @catiejwoodson)

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. - A Faulkner County deputy was fired after a video showed him shooting and wounding a small dog Friday night, the sheriff's office announced Saturday.

Former Deputy Keenan Wallace was initially placed on administrative leave after the shooting, according to a spokesperson.

JUST IN: Faulkner County Sheriff's Department identifies deputy in small dog shooting as Keenan Wallace, a K-9 handler. What authorities are saying about the incident so far: https://t.co/i3U26u7fK6 pic.twitter.com/xOneYvhjHU — KATV News (@KATVNews) January 5, 2019

The dog's owner, Doug Canady, said the incident began about 4:30 p.m. when a woman standing in front of his home pointed a gun at his Chihuahua, named Reese's, and also pointed it in the direction of his home. He said he told the woman to put away the gun, and that she responded by saying she would call the authorities, according to a report from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Canady said he went to the gas station and, upon returning, saw a deputy's vehicle outside his home. That's when he started recording.

Video that was posted online shows Wallace approaching Canady in his front yard while two small dogs run around his feet. One of the dogs, Reese's, runs up to the deputy barking and wagging his tail. Wallace is then seen shooting the animal.

"Are you f***ing kidding me? Are you f***ing kidding me?" Canady yells as his dog writhes and cries on the ground.

"I told you," Wallace responds.

Watch the video below [WARNING: Graphic]

Officer in Conway AR shot a innocent dog on private property without a warrant! just a stray dog wanting attention and barking like any other didn’t even kill the dog just left it to suffer. Total bullshit. Prayers to the owner who just lost their dog:( pic.twitter.com/lXYKk06ehG — Catie (@catiejwoodson) January 5, 2019

“Once he fired that weapon, I lost all mental faculties,” Canady told the Democrat-Gazette. “My heart broke. I thought he just killed this dog.”

In an initial Facebook post Friday night, the sheriff's office said Reese's was "aggressive."

After receiving angry reactions and comments, the office's Facebook page went down. The page was back up by Saturday afternoon with a post saying that they were experiencing "difficulties."

Later that night, there was another post announcing that Wallace had been relieved of his duties. Sheriff Tim Ryals said that Wallace had "numerous opportunities to de-escalate the incident." He added that the deputy had not violated any state law or agency policies, but that the investigation would be forwarded to the prosecuting attorney's office.

Reese's is in stable condition, but will need surgery for a shattered jaw, KATV reported.

The man who took the disturbing video tells me Reese’s (the dog) is currently under the care of a vet. She is stable, but will need surgery for a shattered jaw. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/VuQqyhl9i6 — Shelby Rose (@KATVShelby) January 5, 2019

A GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the dog's surgery had met its goal of $14,000 as of Monday morning.

