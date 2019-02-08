Boy who called 911 to report unfair bedtime writes apology letter to police

A young boy offered a written apology to a police department for misusing 911 to report what he thought was an unfair bedtime.

Police in Madison, Wisconsin posted the letter on Friday and it's adorable.

"In some lighthearted news, 9 year old Max has taken full responsibility for his misuse of 911. Thank you to Max and his family for taking the time to send us this letter. In his defense, a 7 pm bedtime might seem a bit unfair. Thanks also to PO Lengfeld and PO Hall for their handling of this call."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.