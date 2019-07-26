ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, July 26, 2019

Wind outpacing coal as power source in Texas
Wind power has surpassed coal for the first time in Texas, according to a new report.
Around the country:
- Mississippi: Three white University of Mississippi students have been suspended from their fraternity after a photo showing them posing with guns in front of a sign memorializing Emmett Till surfaced earlier this week. Read more.
- Los Angeles: At least four people were shot dead and two others were wounded Thursday in Los Angeles before the gunman was captured, authorities said. Read more.
- Chicago: Three teenage girls have been arrested for the alleged beating of a 15-year-old girl who authorities say has special needs. The beating was captured in a viral video that's been viewed millions of times. Read more.
- Georgia: A 44-year-old Mexican man awaiting deportation has died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in Georgia, the agency said in a statement Thursday. Read more.
- Pennsylvania: A cash-strapped school district in Pennsylvania's coal country has reversed course on its controversial approach to settling the lunch debt of several students. Read more.
Lawyer: US citizen detained by ICE lost dozens of pounds
The Texas-born high school student who was detained by immigration officials for more than three weeks told CNN Thursday he was treated less than human at a US Customs and Border Protection facility.
DOJ approves T-Mobile's mega-merger with Sprint
T-Mobile's mega-merger with Sprint can move forward, the Justice Department said Friday, paving the way for an unprecedented combination of America's third- and fourth-largest wireless providers.
Marines arrested for alleged human smuggling
Sixteen US Marines were arrested Thursday for alleged involvement in various illegal activities ranging from human smuggling to drug-related offenses, according to a statement from the Marine Corps.
Farmers to start receiving $14.5 billion
The Trump administration will begin paying $14.5 billion to farmers hurt by the US-China trade war by the end of August.
More POLITICS headlines:
- House passes sweeping budget and debt limit deal
- Tulsi Gabbard, the most searched candidate during debate, sues Google
- Senate report warns of ongoing election threat
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Nancy Pelosi meet behind closed doors Friday
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Players to compete in Fortnite World Cup for $30M prize pool
- 'Zombieland: Double Tap' trailer teases new action, same humor
- Megan Rapinoe to publish book
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.