ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, July 26, 2019

Wind outpacing coal as power source in Texas

Wind power has surpassed coal for the first time in Texas, according to a new report.

Around the country:

Three white University of Mississippi students have been suspended from their fraternity after a photo showing them posing with guns in front of a sign memorializing Emmett Till surfaced earlier this week. Read more. Los Angeles: At least four people were shot dead and two others were wounded Thursday in Los Angeles before the gunman was captured, authorities said. Read more.

At least four people were shot dead and two others were wounded Thursday in Los Angeles before the gunman was captured, authorities said. Read more. Chicago: Three teenage girls have been arrested for the alleged beating of a 15-year-old girl who authorities say has special needs. The beating was captured in a viral video that's been viewed millions of times. Read more.

Three teenage girls have been arrested for the alleged beating of a 15-year-old girl who authorities say has special needs. The beating was captured in a viral video that's been viewed millions of times. Read more. Georgia: A 44-year-old Mexican man awaiting deportation has died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in Georgia, the agency said in a statement Thursday. Read more.

A 44-year-old Mexican man awaiting deportation has died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in Georgia, the agency said in a statement Thursday. Read more. Pennsylvania: A cash-strapped school district in Pennsylvania's coal country has reversed course on its controversial approach to settling the lunch debt of several students. Read more.

Lawyer: US citizen detained by ICE lost dozens of pounds

The Texas-born high school student who was detained by immigration officials for more than three weeks told CNN Thursday he was treated less than human at a US Customs and Border Protection facility.

DOJ approves T-Mobile's mega-merger with Sprint

T-Mobile's mega-merger with Sprint can move forward, the Justice Department said Friday, paving the way for an unprecedented combination of America's third- and fourth-largest wireless providers.

Marines arrested for alleged human smuggling

Sixteen US Marines were arrested Thursday for alleged involvement in various illegal activities ranging from human smuggling to drug-related offenses, according to a statement from the Marine Corps.

Farmers to start receiving $14.5 billion

The Trump administration will begin paying $14.5 billion to farmers hurt by the US-China trade war by the end of August.

